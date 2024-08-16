PSX continues bullish trend for second successive day
Business
KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued bullish run when the trading started on Friday morning.
The benchmark KSE-100 index soared to 78,489.70 points with an addition of 383.72 points around 11am on the last trading day (Friday) of the current week.
The KSE-100 index closed on Thursday at 78,105.98 points after an increase of 228 points when trading closed after Independence Day holiday.
US DOLLAR
Meanwhile, Pak rupee also gained against the greenback in interbank trading.
The US dollar traded at 278.65 after shedding five paisa in morning trade.