PSX continues bullish trend for second successive day

Business Business PSX continues bullish trend for second successive day

The benchmark KSE-100 index soared to 78,489.70 points after gaining 383.72 points

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 16 Aug 2024 12:35:37 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued bullish run when the trading started on Friday morning.

The benchmark KSE-100 index soared to 78,489.70 points with an addition of 383.72 points around 11am on the last trading day (Friday) of the current week.

The KSE-100 index closed on Thursday at 78,105.98 points after an increase of 228 points when trading closed after Independence Day holiday.

US DOLLAR

Meanwhile, Pak rupee also gained against the greenback in interbank trading.

The US dollar traded at 278.65 after shedding five paisa in morning trade.