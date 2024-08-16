Saudi markets overflowing with 11 types of locally produced fruit

RIYADH (Web Desk) - Saudi Arabia’s markets are currently brimming with 11 varieties of fresh, locally grown fruits, thanks to the government’s campaign for self-sufficiency in food production, according to the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

The produce includes figs, dates, grapes, pomegranates, bananas, cantaloupes, watermelons, papayas, guavas, citrus fruits and apples, said the ministry in a report carried by the Saudi Press Agency recently.

“This abundance is the result of ongoing efforts to bolster food security and provide fresh agricultural produce to people, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030,” said the statement released during the MEWA’s recent “Harvest Season” campaign.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to increase local production of fruits and vegetables, and foster a sustainable agricultural environment that contributes to meeting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

“Through farmer support programs and the growing use of modern agricultural technologies, the ministry aims to provide citizens and residents with high-quality fruits, promote public health and offer healthier dietary options,” the statement said.

The MEWA’s “Harvest Season” campaign included showcasing local agricultural produce in Riyadh markets “to promote awareness about the health benefits of consuming organic produce and local fruits in their season, and make these items more marketable.”

Assistant Undersecretary Muhammad Al-Abdullatif, in charge of the MEWA’s agricultural support services, recently toured the North Market Fruits & Vegetables in Riyadh to check the produce of local farmers.