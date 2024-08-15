Pakistan's inflation level highest in Asia, says Bloomberg's report

Thu, 15 Aug 2024

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Bloomberg in its report has revealed that inflation in Pakistan is still at its highest level compared to the other Asian countries.

It said the government had to increase the energy prices for the new IMF programme.

The report said the inflation’s rate in the country has fallen, but the ratio of electricity bills is higher than the house rent, adding hike in power tariff, meeting IMF loans’ conditions and other reforms sparked countrywide protests.

The report further said 155pc increase in electricity prices has been witnessed, adding due to Pakistan's chronic economic crisis, the energy sector has become a headache.

Inflation which is about 12 percent, the highest in Asia, has pushed electricity consumption to a four-year low as people and companies switched to solar panels.

The report said the average unit price of electricity for residential consumers increased by 18 percent in July.

Protests by citizens, businesses and opposition political parties spread across the country, prompting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to release Rs5,000 crore subsidy ($180 million) to protect the poorest electricity consumers.

