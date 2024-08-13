Gold rates up by Rs1,200 to Rs257,700 per tola

Price of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs1,029 and sold at Rs.220,936

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The per tola price of 24 karat gold on Tuesday recorded an increase of Rs1,200 and was traded at Rs257,700 in the local market.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs1,029 and sold at Rs.220,936, whereas the price of 22 karat gold was registered at Rs202,525, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,850 and Rs.2,443.41 respectively.

Prices of gold in the international market increased by $19 to $2,458 as compared to the previous day rates of $2,439, the Association reported.