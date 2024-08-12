Services of former FBR chairman lauded

The meeting discusses strategies to achieve the goals of current financial year

Updated On: Mon, 12 Aug 2024 18:09:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb has appreciated services of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) former chairman Malik Zubair Tawana for budgeting and negotiating with the IMF.

The finance minister held an extraordinary meeting which was participated in by Minister Ali Pervez Malik and FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langriyal.

The meeting discussed strategies to achieve the goals of current financial year.

The finance minister appreciated the board’s efforts for increasing revenue and broadening the tax base.



