Steps being taken to facilitate businesses: Jam Kamal

Says security situation is improving

Mon, 12 Aug 2024

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Federal Minister for Commerce and Trade Jam Kamal has said presently the energy crisis is the biggest challenge as there is surplus electricity in the country and the government is giving capacity charges to the IPPs.

Jam Kamal has said the government is focusing on trade and exports and taking steps to facilitate businesses.

Addressing an inaugural ceremony of the 2nd Pakistan Footwear Material and Machinery Show here at local hotel on Sunday, the minister observed that the situation of Pakistan is improving by every passing day and it is not like which portrayed by some media outlets.

‘More than 800 delegates from 75 countries participated in Karachi food and agricultural expo including Europe and other countries including China.

He said if the security situation of Pakistan is bad then why international delegates are coming to country for doing businesses and making joint ventures with the local businesses to avail the opportunities.

“If the situation is bad then there would be no promises of investment of $70 billion”, he added.

He believed that a great deal of work is being done to address the issue.

The minister said Pakistan has faced security challenges. The government is working on the situation in Balochistan. The government will also handle present situation amicably, he added.

He said the government is determined to take a better look at security issues and invited the investors to Pakistan to expand their business.

He believed that Pakistan will be prosperous soon despite all the challenges.

Jam Kamal said the government is supporting the Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan.