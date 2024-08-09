Independence Day: PIA offers 14pc discount on fares

The tickets purchased on August 14 will be valid until November 14

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has offered a discount on fares for passengers on the occasion of upcoming Independence Day on Aug 14.

According to PIA sources, the airline offered a 14 percent discount on domestic air tickets.

The discount of 14 percent will also be available for the flights from Toronto to Pakistan.

The tickets purchased on August 14 will be valid until November 14.

