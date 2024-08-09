Independence Day: PIA offers 14pc discount on fares
Business
The tickets purchased on August 14 will be valid until November 14
LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has offered a discount on fares for passengers on the occasion of upcoming Independence Day on Aug 14.
According to PIA sources, the airline offered a 14 percent discount on domestic air tickets.
The discount of 14 percent will also be available for the flights from Toronto to Pakistan.
