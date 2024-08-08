Nepra hikes power tariff by Rs2.56 per unit

Business Business Nepra hikes power tariff by Rs2.56 per unit

This hike is part of the fuel price adjustment for the month of June

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 08 Aug 2024 19:09:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has given a further push to inflation by increasing the power tariff.

According to the notification, electricity rates have been raised by Rs 2.56 per unit.

This hike is part of the fuel price adjustment for the month of June and will be applicable for only one month.

However, the increase will not impact K-Electric and lifeline consumers.