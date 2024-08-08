Gold rates remain unchanged at Rs255,500

Business Business Gold rates remain unchanged at Rs255,500

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat remained constant at Rs219,050

Follow on Published On: Thu, 08 Aug 2024 16:50:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The per tola price of 24 karat gold remained unchanged at Rs.255,500 on Thursday, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 gram 22 karat gold remained constant at Rs.219,050 and Rs.200,795 respectively.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver also remained unchanged at Rs.2,850 and Rs.2,443.41 respectively.

The gold in the international market was also traded at same rates of $2,393, the Association reported.