Labourers to pay Rs5,000 per air ticket excise duty for Gulf countries

Business Business Labourers to pay Rs5,000 per air ticket excise duty for Gulf countries

Federal Board of Revenue issues notification

Follow on Published On: Thu, 08 Aug 2024 03:08:12 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has imposed Rs5,000 fixed excise duty on a ticket of a passenger travelling to a Gulf country on labour visa, according to a notification issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Dunya News reported on Wednesday.

The tax will be collected from the passengers travelling to Gulf countries on work visa, the notification said.

The notification says the excise duty will be charged as a fixed amount on a ticket.

According to the notification, a fixed tax of Rs5,000 will be levied on airline tickets for Pakistani passengers travelling to Gulf countries on labour visas.

The FBR clarified that these workers must have their labour visas printed on their passports and must also have the verification from the Protector of Emigrants (Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment).

The notification further stated that Pakistani labourers travelling from Pakistan to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on labor visas will be required to pay a fixed excise duty of Rs5,000 per ticket for international travel.

This step is part of the government's efforts to streamline tax collection and ensure proper documentation and verification for laborers traveling abroad for employment.