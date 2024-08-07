Pakistan, Malaysia vow to enhance trade ties

Both sides noted the positive trajectory of bilateral relations

JEDDAH (Web Desk) – Pakistan and Malaysia have renewed their commitment to enhance bilateral trade and investment, educational linkages, workforce capacity building, and people-to-people contacts.

The resolve was expressed at a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and his Malaysian counterpart Dato' Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan on the sidelines of the meeting of the Executive Committee of the OIC in Jeddah.

In a meeting, both sides noted the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and robust cooperation in diverse fields.

Underscoring the OIC as an important platform for fostering dialogue and cooperation among member countries, both foreign ministers reaffirmed their commitment to OIC's principles of solidarity cooperation and mutual support.

They also highlighted the need for joint efforts to develop a coordinated response to emerging global challenges.

