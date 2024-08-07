Walt Disney earnings beat market estimates

Business Business Walt Disney earnings beat market estimates

Walt Disney earnings beat market estimates

Follow on Published On: Wed, 07 Aug 2024 17:00:09 PKT

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney reported on Wednesday quarterly earnings that exceeded Wall Street expectations, buoyed by the success of the animated Pixar film "Inside Out 2", which helped overcome a profit decline at theme parks.

April-June operating income nearly tripled at its Entertainment unit, with the combined streaming businesses of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ posting a profit for the first time.

But the company's shares slipped 0.8% before the bell as the experiences segment that includes parks and consumer products - and makes up just over half of the profit - recorded an operating income drop of 3%. Disney said "moderation" of demand at its U.S. parks could continue through the next few quarters.

Operating income for the unit is likely to fall by "mid-single digits" in the July-September quarter compared with the same period a year prior, Disney said.

Adjusted earnings-per-share reached $1.39 for Disney's fiscal third quarter, topping analyst estimates of $1.19, LSEG data showed. Revenue rose 4% to $23.2 billion, beating forecasts of $23.1 billion.

Chief Executive Bob Iger touted success in the entertainment division, where Disney's combined streaming businesses turned a profit a quarter ahead of its projections.

"We are confident in our ability to continue driving earnings growth through our collection of unique and powerful assets," Iger said in a statement.

Iger is working to rebuild Disney after billions of dollars in loss from streaming efforts, the decline of traditional television and a rough patch for its storied film studio.

The movie studio is showing signs of resurgence.

"Inside Out 2" notched $1.6 billion in global ticket sales and "Deadpool & Wolverine," which debuted in the current quarter, has brought in more than $850 million.

after reporting weaker-than-expected sales growth for blockbuster weight loss drug Wegovy.

"After several years of misfires and muted successes, Disney has now in a month and a half released the highest-grossing animated film of all time and achieved the largest ever opening for an R-rated film,"

MoffettNathanson media analyst Robert Fishman wrote ahead of Disney's earnings release.

While it remains to be seen whether those successes represent a return to form, Fishman said, the upcoming film slate is "filled with highly dependable" titles including "Moana 2" and Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins' "Mufasa: The Lion King."

The Entertainment division, which includes the film, television and streaming businesses, reported operating income of $1.2 billion in the quarter.

The Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ streaming services produced an operating profit of $47 million.

At the Sports unit, which includes the ESPN network and Star India business, operating income reached $802 million, a 6% decline from the previous year as costs to air cricket matches increased.

The Experiences unit reported operating income of $2.2 billion. While demand slid at domestic parks, cruise ships, consumer products, and some international parks "delivered improved results," Disney said.