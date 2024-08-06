FPCCI moves Supreme Court against IPPs

The petitioner requests SC to quash policies of 1994, 2002 and 2015 regarding IPPs.

Updated On: Tue, 06 Aug 2024 23:11:51 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court (SC) against the IPPs.

The FPCCI requested the SC to order forensic audit of the IPPs and recover excessive profit from the IPPs by amending the contracts.

The petitioner requested the SC to quash the policies of 1994, 2002 and 2015 regarding the IPPs.

The FPCCI also highlighted the government could never earn profit from a basic necessity and it was a responsibility of the government to provide affordable electricity to the citizens.

On the other hand, Federal Minister Power Division Awais Lagari had said the government was revisiting the IPPs agreements and the people would soon get good news in this regard.

