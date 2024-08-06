Positive trend observed in Pakistan Stock Market

KSE-100 index witnessed an increase of 633 points at the start of trading

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Market (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Tuesday after Monday’s mauling.

On the second trading day of the week, the KSE-100 index witnessed an increase of 633 points at the start of trading and reached 77,718 points mark.

At the close of the previous trading day, the KSE-100 Index had fallen by 1,141 points, ending at 77,084 points.