New Gwadar airport starts operation from 14th

Business Business New Gwadar airport starts operation from 14th

The airport has been built at cost of Rs54.98 billion

Follow on Published On: Tue, 06 Aug 2024 03:32:37 PKT

(Web Desk) - All arrangements have been finalised for making newly-built Gwadar International Airport functional on August 14.

The airport, which cost approximately Rs54.98 billion to build, is equipped with runways that meet international standards and can handle large aircraft, such as the Airbus A380.

As a major project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Gwadar International Airport is expected to greatly enhance connectivity and support economic growth in the region.

It will serve as a crucial infrastructure development for Pakistan’s expanding aviation industry. Currently, only 4pc of the operational section is incomplete, with the remaining projects slated for completion by December 2025.

A special PIA flight from Karachi is expected to be the first to land at the new airport.

The new Gwadar Airport is located 26 km north-east of the existing Gwadar airport and 3,000 acres of land given for it by the government of Pakistan.

Like the new Islamabad Airport, Gwadar Airport is the second greenfield airport of Pakistan.

The airport will be capable of handling a combination of ATR 72, Airbus, (A-300), Boeing (B-737), and Boeing (B-747) for domestic as well international routes.

The New Gwadar International Airport is poised to enhance the region’s connectivity and economic growth, serving as a crucial infrastructure project for Pakistan’s burgeoning aviation sector.