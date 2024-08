US expected to propose barring Chinese software in autonomous vehicles

Mon, 05 Aug 2024 17:38:16 PKT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The US Commerce Department is expected to propose barring Chinese software in autonomous and connected vehicles in the coming weeks, according to sources briefed on the matter.

The Biden administration plans to issue a proposed rule that would bar Chinese software in vehicles in the United States with Level 3 automation and above, which would have the effect of also banning testing on US roads of autonomous vehicles produced by Chinese companies.

The administration, in plans first reported by Reuters, will also propose barring vehicles with Chinese-developed advanced wireless communications abilities modules from US roads, the sources added.

Under the proposal, automakers and suppliers would need to verify that none of their connected vehicle or advanced autonomous vehicle software was developed in a "foreign entity of concern" like China, the sources said.

The Commerce Department said last month it planned to issue proposed rules on connected vehicles in August and expected to impose limits on some software made in China and other countries deemed adversaries.

Asked for a comment, a Commerce Department spokesperson said on Sunday that the department "is concerned about the national security risks associated with connected technologies in connected vehicles."

The department's Bureau of Industry and Security will issue a proposed rule that "will focus on specific systems of concern within the vehicle. Industry will also have a chance to review that proposed rule and submit comments."

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington said electric vehicles are a globalized industry.