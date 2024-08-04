Minister orders reducing fares after petroleum price cut

Business Business Minister orders reducing fares after petroleum price cut

Says govt ensuring provision of quality travel facilities to passengers

Follow on Published On: Sun, 04 Aug 2024 05:45:58 PKT

RAWALPINDI (APP) - Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan on Saturday said that the government is ensuring the provision of quality travel facilities to the passengers.

He directed the transport authority to ensure the recent fuel price cut was beneficial for the public in terms of reduced travel fares.

Talking to the media after visiting Pir Wadhai General Bus Stand, the minister expressed satisfaction with the atmosphere at the bus stand.

"Standard facilities are being provided to the passengers at General Bus Stand by the administration and there are separate air-conditioned waiting rooms for gents and ladies", he said.

The minister said that under the leadership and vision of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government was engaged in efforts to provide quality travelling to passengers.

He directed the bust stand managing committee to ensure canteens and tuck shops on the premises of the bus stands should sell quality food items.

The minister further directed the implementation of Smog-Free Punjab SOPs to keep the atmosphere clean by discouraging smoke-releasing vehicles.

Responding to media queries, he informed that Ching Chi Rickshaws would be brought under the transportation system.

"Employment of thousands of people is related to Ching Chi, so we cannot stop it, but the government will bring it under the law", he said.

He further informed that Ching Chi rickshaw stands will be built on the premises of the bus stands to reduce the rush.

The minister also assured that transporters'' problems will also be solved.

Earlier, the provincial transport minister reviewed travel facilities being provided for the passengers. The waiting room on the premises, anti-smog arrangements, implementation of new fares, problems of transporters and other issues were reviewed in detail during the visit.