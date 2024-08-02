Stock market shoots the lights out as KSE-100 index reaches 78,397 points

Business Business Stock market shoots the lights out as KSE-100 index reaches 78,397 points

Upward mobility in stock market takes KSE-100 index to 78,397 points

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 02 Aug 2024 14:27:00 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday witnessed bullish trend after a dimsal performance on Aug 1.

The upward mobility in stock market took the KSE-100 index to 78,397 points by gaining 656 points at the start of week’s last day trade.

The latest upsurge is believed to be linked with temporary thaw in political animosities among the government and erstwhile adamant Jamaat-e-Islami and (JI) and Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) marchers.

It must be noted that stock market witnessed a mixed trend during this week with the KSE-100 index closing at 77, 740 points after losing 146 points on Aug 1.

Meanwhile, dollars prices decreased by Rs0.16, taking it to Rs278.50 from Rs278.66 in interbank.

