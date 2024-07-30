Bulls keep PSX in positive zone in early trade

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Bulls continued to rule the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) for second successive day on Tuesday.

The KSE-100 index gained 40 points at 10:30 am to reach 78,867 points.

The PSX was in a positive zone on the first day of the current business week on Monday after last week’s turmoil and closed at 78,827 after an increase of 798 points.

The market pundits attribute the bullish trend to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s recent visit to China in which “positive talks were held regarding Pakistan economy.”

Meanwhile, Pak rupee remained stable in the morning session at 278.50 against the greenback in interbank trade.