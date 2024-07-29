SBP to announce monetary policy today

Governor SBP Jameel Ahmad will announce the Monetary Policy decision at a press conference

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The State Bank of Pakistan will announce Monetary Policy in a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) today.

Governor SBP Jameel Ahmad will announce the Monetary Policy decision at a press conference on the same day after the MPC meeting.

According to details, the MPC will determine the policy rate keeping in view the inflationary pressure and other economic indicators.

It must be remembered that the policy rate was fixed at 20.5pc after a reduction of 15 base points during the last meeting of the MPC.

