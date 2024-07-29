International buyers keen to participate in Pakistan carpet expo

Business Business International buyers keen to participate in Pakistan carpet expo

Exhibition to be held in October

Follow on Published On: Mon, 29 Jul 2024 01:41:23 PKT

LAHORE (APP) - Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) senior vice-chairman Usman Ashraf has said that buyers from around the world have expressed keen interest in participating in the international handmade carpet exhibition scheduled to be held in Pakistan this October.

‘We are looking forward to collaborative support from the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and other related institutions to make this mega event a triumph,’ he said while addressing a review meeting regarding the preparations for the exhibition here at the association’s office on Sunday.

Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Ejazur Rehman, senior central leader of the association Abdul Latif Malik, senior leader Riaz Ahmed, Major (Retd) Akhtar Nazir, Shahid Hasan Sheikh, Saeed Khan and others were also present.

During the meeting, participants conducted a thorough review of the ongoing preparations for the international exhibition including updates on interactions with foreign buyers and the progress achieved to date.

Usman Ashraf urged the government to reconsider export-affecting decisions by making necessary amendments to the Finance Act.

He said despite global demand for handmade carpets remaining steady, Pakistan’s share in the international market is dwindling due to the lack of incentives.