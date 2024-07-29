SBP holds monetary policy committee meeting today

The committee will determine the policy rate

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The State Bank of Pakistan holds Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Monday (today), Dunya News reported.

The Monetary Policy Committee will determine the policy rate keeping in mind the inflation and economic indicators.

In the last meeting, the policy rate was reduced by 150 basis points to 20.5 percent.

It is expected that the Monetary Policy Committee will continue policy rate cuts.

The monetary policy will be announced by the State Bank of Pakistan.

State Bank Governor Jameel Ahmed will announce the monetary policy in a press conference.

