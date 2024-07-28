Minister warns action over selling flour at high prices

Minister warns action over selling flour at high prices

Says there will be no compromise on quality of flour and price

(Web Desk) – Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin said ensuring the supply of flour at fixed prices in market is a top priority of the Punjab government.

The minister said that there will be no compromise on the quality of flour and its price.

Strict action will be taken if flour is sold at prices higher than the fixed rates in any district.

Enforcement of flour prices continues in the general market and in this regard prices of 687 flour brands have been checked across the province.

According to Food Department’s spokesperson in Lahore Division 113, Gujranwala 53, Gujrat 49, Faisalabad 69 and Sargodha 32 flour brands’ prices were checked.

In Rawalpindi Division 164, Multan 76, Sahiwal 31, DG Khan 35 and Bahawalpur 65 flour brands’ prices were monitored.

In Lahore, Attock, Rawalpindi, and Murree, a 10-kg flour bag is available for Rs 900, in Kasur for Rs 870, Chakwal for Rs 870, and Gujranwala for Rs 840.

In Multan, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Sargodha, a 10-kg flour bag is available for Rs 820, in Rahim Yar Khan for Rs 800, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, and Mianwali for Rs 780.