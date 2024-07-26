SBP to announce monetary policy on July 29

In-focus

Governor Jameel Ahmad will announce the Monetary Policy decision

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce Monetary Policy on July 29 in a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

The MPC will meet on Monday, July 29 to decide about the Monetary Policy, a press release issued by SBP said.

Governor SBP Jameel Ahmad will announce the Monetary Policy decision at a press conference on the same day after the MPC meeting, it added. 

