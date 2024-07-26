SBP to announce monetary policy on July 29

Business Business SBP to announce monetary policy on July 29

Governor Jameel Ahmad will announce the Monetary Policy decision

Follow on Published On: Fri, 26 Jul 2024 16:31:24 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce Monetary Policy on July 29 in a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

The MPC will meet on Monday, July 29 to decide about the Monetary Policy, a press release issued by SBP said.

Governor SBP Jameel Ahmad will announce the Monetary Policy decision at a press conference on the same day after the MPC meeting, it added.