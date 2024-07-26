Second successive bullish day in PSX, index falls below 78,000 mark

The KSE-100 index fell 530 points to 77,938 points at around 11 am

Fri, 26 Jul 2024 13:08:47 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Bears continued to rule the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) for the secon successive day on Friday.

The fifth and last day of the business week saw a sharp bearish trend in the PSX with the KSE-100 index trading at 77,938 points after declining 530 points.

A day earlier, the stock market saw a 927 points decline and closed at 78,469 points.

Experts saw the stock market’s “across-the-board downturn” a result of political uncertainty.

They are of the opinion that investor concerns about a settlement of $15 billion due to Chinese IPPs, a surging power tariff impacting industrial earnings, political wrangling over ban on opposition, and a weak rupee led to fall.

US DOLLAR

Meanwhile, there has been a decrease in the value of the US dollar to Pak rupee in the interbank trade.

The US currency depreciated by 6 paisa to Rs278.35.