NEPRA set to give another electric shock to consumers

Business Business NEPRA set to give another electric shock to consumers

The CPPA submitted application for Rs2.6307 per kilowatt hour (kWh) hike under FCA

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 25 Jul 2024 13:13:15 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Electricity consumers are set to face another tariff hike to the tune of Rs2.63 per unit on account of the Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for electricity that was consumed during June 2024.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), acting on behalf of distribution companies (DISCOs), has formally submitted an application to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for an increase in the electricity price by Rs2.6307 per kilowatt hour (kWh) under the FCA.

According to the detailed submission by the CPPA, the reference fuel charges collected from consumers for June were set at Rs7.1403 per unit, while the total actual cost per unit amounted to a higher Rs9.7710.

NEPRA, in the meanwhile, has scheduled a public hearing to discuss and review the application on July 31.