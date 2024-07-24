PSX gains 409.92 points to close at 79,397

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 409.92 points, a positive change of 0.52 percent, closing at 79,397.01 points against 78,987.09 points on the last working day.

A total of 386,980,823 shares were traded during the day as compared to 316,245,462 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 14.899 billion against Rs 17.074 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 430 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 228 of them recorded gains and 155 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 47 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were SILK Bank Limited with 36,867,747 shares at Rs 1.10 per share, HASCOL Petrol with 25,777,994 shares at Rs 6.69 per share and PIA Holding Company with 17,163,702 shares at Rs16.31 per share.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 70.00 per share price, closing at Rs 7,020.00, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with a Rs 48.65 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,598.86.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 95.87 per share closing at Rs 7,506.66, followed by Bata Pakistan Limited with a Rs 50.28 decline to close at Rs 1,729.72.

