Power outages make people's life miserable in Balochistan

Outages halt business operations

Wed, 24 Jul 2024

QUETTA (Taman Ismail) – The worst loadshedding in Balochistan has made life for the citizens miserable.

Both announced and unannounced power outages, lasting 13 to 14 hours, have severely affected trade and industry across the province.

Businessmen report that business activities have slowed due to the loadshedding, while rising electricity bills have further worsened the economic conditions.

Authorities have responded that the primary reason for the prolonged loadshedding is electricity theft. The non-recovery of stolen units has forced them to manage the load accordingly.