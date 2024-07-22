FinMin Aurangzeb set to visit China to reschedule $15 loans

Business Business FinMin Aurangzeb set to visit China to reschedule $15 loans

The minister will also discuss Panda Bonds during the visit to get the $30 million bonds in China

The minister will also discuss China's energy circular debts worth Rs500 billion

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 22 Jul 2024 20:16:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In order to reschedul energy loans worth $15 billion, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is all set to visit China for three days tomorrow.

The minister will discuss the loan rescheduling with the Chinese authorities. The minister will also discuss China’s energy circular debts worth Rs500 billion.

Read more: Finance Minister Aurangzeb leads delegation to US for IMF talks on new bailout package

The minister will also discuss Panda Bonds during the visit to get the $30 million bonds in China.