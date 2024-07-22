FinMin Aurangzeb set to visit China to reschedule $15 loans
Business
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In order to reschedul energy loans worth $15 billion, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is all set to visit China for three days tomorrow.
The minister will discuss the loan rescheduling with the Chinese authorities. The minister will also discuss China’s energy circular debts worth Rs500 billion.
The minister will also discuss Panda Bonds during the visit to get the $30 million bonds in China.