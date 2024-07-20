Electricity prices likely to go up by Rs2.10 per unit

Nepra would hear the CPPA petition on July 31

Sat, 20 Jul 2024 18:30:15 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Central Power Purchasing Authority (CPPA) has sought an increase in electricity prices for one month on account of fuel cost adjustment.

It has sent a petition to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), seeking Rs2.10 per unit increase in the power tariff.

Nepra will take up the petition on July 31. It will issue a notification if the CPPA petition for increase in electricity price is approved.

It would put an additional burden on power consumers as the government has recently jacked up the base tariff by up to Rs7.12 with effect from July 204.

