Food Dept issues directives for protecting stored wheat from rain, floodwater

Published On: Fri, 19 Jul 2024 03:59:52 PKT

(Web Desk) - Punjab Food Secretary Moazzam Iqbal on Thursday directed the deputy directors and district food controllers to take all possible measures to protect warehouses of wheat from rain and floodwater.

The Punjab Food Department has dispatched a letter to all districts asking them to protect stored wheat from seasonal and other effects.

The letter directs all deputy directors and district food controllers to take possible measures to protect wheat warehouses from rain and floodwater and ensure the best drainage arrangements in warehouses and their surroundings.

Pre-emptive measures are urged to protect wheat stock in case of flooding, the letter said.

The letter said with the assistance of district administration, spraying should be carried out to prevent locust infestation.

All offices must strictly implement protective measures to prevent locust larvae. The protection of wheat reserves will be ensured at all costs in all centers across the province.