FBR detects Rs800b tax refund fraud in four months

Around five million new taxpayers are identified

Thu, 18 Jul 2024

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has uncovered a Rs800 billion tax refund fraud over the past four months.

During a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the reforms in Inland Revenue and Customs were discussed. It was reported that the board had detected the Rs800 billion tax refund fraud during this period.

The meeting revealed that there are 83,579 pending tax cases amounting to Rs3.2 trillion, out of which approximately 63 cases worth Rs44 billion have been resolved as a result of various government initiatives.

The prime minister also directed an increase in the number of tribunals to 100 to expedite decisions on tax cases.

Additionally, the meeting highlighted the identification of around five million new taxpayers, with 150,000 retailers registered since April 1, 2024.

The PM has directed the tax authorities to immediately bring the five billion tax evaders into tax net and emphasized consultation with the retailers to make the system more efficient.

