Gohar Ejaz urges Leghari to make IPP payment record public

Published On: Thu, 18 Jul 2024 18:36:10 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former interim minister Gohar Ejaz has urged Federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari to make the record of payments made to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) public.

Ejaz stated that the data of all 106 IPPs should be disclosed so the nation can know how much electricity each power plant produced according to its capacity. He said that the record of payments to the IPPs should also be made public.

He revealed that 52 percent of the plants are owned by the government, but these government plants generate less than 50 percent of the electricity, forcing consumers to bear the full cost of mismanagement. The remaining 48 percent of IPPs are owned by 40 families, he added.

The IPPs continue to receive capacity payments of more than Rs2,100 billion while consumers are charged Rs24 per unit in the name of capacity payment, he remarked.

Ejaz demanded that the federal minister disclose the facts about these IPPs so consumers can know how much money has been taken from them.

