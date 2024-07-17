Oil, gas reserves discovered in Attock dist: POL

Business Business Oil, gas reserves discovered in Attock dist: POL

This new find could significantly change Pakistan’s energy sector

Follow on Published On: Wed, 17 Jul 2024 05:08:25 PKT

(Web Desk) - Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) has announced a major discovery of oil and gas in the Ikhlas Block located in the Attock District.

This new find could significantly change Pakistan’s energy sector. The discovery was made at the Jhandial-03 well, which was drilled to a depth of 17,778 feet. The well has revealed substantial reserves of hydrocarbons.

POL is planning to speed up the production process from this new discovery, aiming to connect it to the operational network within a few weeks.

This is a crucial development for Pakistan, as it could enhance the country’s energy security and support economic growth.

The discovery comes as part of POL’s ongoing efforts to explore and develop new energy resources within Pakistan.

With this new find, POL hopes to reduce the country’s dependence on imported oil and gas, lower energy costs, and provide a boost to the national economy.

This breakthrough is not just important for POL but also marks a significant moment for the country’s overall energy landscape.

It promises to contribute greatly to meeting Pakistan’s energy needs and supporting its economic development goals.

