Minister directs stepping up flour supply to market

Says no compromise on flour, roti prices

Published On: Mon, 15 Jul 2024 00:27:51 PKT

LAHORE (APP) - Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin has directed for expediting the supply of flour to the market.

According to official sources here, the minister said that officers of the Punjab Food Department should ensure the provision of flour in the market.

In view of Muharram there should be no complaints with regard to shortages of flour or high rates in any district, he added.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was herself monitoring the supply and price of flour.

Bilal Yasin directed the Punjab Food Department not to compromise on prices of flour and roti.

He said people should lodge their complaints on toll free number 080002345. Bilal Yasin said that foolproof security arrangements were being made for Muharram and added that he himself was in the field to check the arrangements as per the direction of the CM.

Meanwhile, Punjab Food Secretary Moazzam Iqbal has sought a report from the authorities concerned on supply of flour in the market besides supervision of its price.

Official sources said here on Sunday, flour grinding was ongoing across the province as flour mills association had called off strike.

Moazzam Iqbal directed the Punjab Food Department officers to continue field actions despite holiday.

He also asked to register cases against flour dealers and retailers who had artificially increased the price of flour in the wake of strike.

He said that there would be no compromise on weight and quality of flour and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s zero-tolerance policy with regard to hike in flour prices should be implemented in letter and spirit.