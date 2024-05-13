Pakistan, IMF delegation holds talks on further engagement

IMF mission led by Nathan Porter who held the detailed talks on the major economic indicators

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb and International Monetary Fund’s visiting delegation held talks to enhance the economic cooperation as the country looks to strike a longer deal after it completed a 3 billion dollar Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) last month.

The IMF mission was led by Nathan Porter who held the detailed talks on the major economic indicators.

“The finance minister apprised the IMF team of the improvement in the macro-economic indicators over the course of the SBA and underscored the government’s commitment to continue with and expand upon the reform agenda,” the statement read.

The meeting was attended by Governor-State Bank of Pakistan, Chairman-Federal Board of Revenue, and senior officers of the finance ministry, it added.

Last month, Pakistan received 1.1 billion dollar from the IMF in the final tranche of the $3 billion SBA.

“The disbursement will help the country achieve greater economic stability,” PM Shehbaz said later.

