UBL to establish regional office in Karachi's Naya Nazimabad

Bank has acquired 14,092 square yard commercial plot for office

Published On: Mon, 13 May 2024 19:51:40 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The United Bank Limited (UBL) has decided to establish a regional office in Karachi’s Naya Nazimabad area.

The bank has already acquired a 14,092 square yard commercial plot for the construction of this regional office.

According to a statement issued by the bank, Naya Nazimabad is renowned as a significant center for the city's professional workforce, with a notable enrollment in educational institutions.

Naya Nazimabad, designed as a gated community for integrated living among Karachi's middle and upper-middle classes, serves as an ideal location for UBL's strategic move.

This acquisition is expected to enable UBL to effectively attract and utilise professional talent from the area, while significantly reducing commute times and associated stress for its employees, thanks to its strategic location.

The bank anticipates economic effectiveness from this venture, particularly considering the chosen location's proximity to high-quality retail, sports, and social amenities.

UBL views this acquisition as a testament to its forward-thinking leadership, commitment, and capacity to lead in development and progress. It foresees a trend where more professional and progressive organizations will follow suit, capitalizing on opportunities to acquire strategic locations for their operations.

