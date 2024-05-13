Gold prices down by Rs1,200 per tola

The prices fall due to cut in prices in the international market

Updated On: Mon, 13 May 2024 18:48:09 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The prices of gold in the local market have dropped significantly due to the fall in the prices in the international market.

The prices of the gold per ounce in the international market went down by $10 to $2,349, while in Pakistan, the prices per tola went down by Rs1,200 and per 10 gram by Rs943.

The price of gold per tola in the local market now stands at Rs242,300 and price of gold per 10 gram at Rs207,733.