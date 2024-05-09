Tata Steel UK workers vote to strike

(Reuters) - British trade union Community on Thursday said more than 85% of its 3,000 members across all Tata Steel UK production sites have voted for strike action against the company's job cut plans.

Tata Steel in January said it would close two blast furnaces at its Port Talbot steelworks in Wales, leading to the loss of up to 2,800 jobs by the end of this year.

The union, which did not give a date for industrial action, said members have voted to demand a better deal for the workforce.