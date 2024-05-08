Nepra jacks up electricity price by Rs2.83 per unit

Additional amount of Rs26 billion will be recovered in bills for the month of May

Updated On: Wed, 08 May 2024 17:29:37 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday jacked up the power tariff by Rs2.83 per unit on account of monthly fuel cost adjustment.

The decision would put an additional burden of Rs26 billion on electricity consumers while it will not be charged from K-Electric and lifeline consumers.

The revised electricity prices will be collected from consumers in the bills for May 2024.

Last month, the government also increased electricity tariff by Rs4.92 per unit under the fuel adjustment.

The power regulatory body hiked the price for February which was charged from the consumers from the bills of April 2024.

