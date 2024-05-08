Punjab govt comes up with new strategy to control inflation

Orders to seal 40 outlets involved in hoarding were also issued

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has come up with a new strategy to control inflation in the province.

Sources said a letter had been issued to 36 deputy commissioners by the Directorate of Industries, directing them to keep an eye on the stockpiling and smuggling activities in the province.

A list of people doing sugar, rice, pulses, fertlisers and other businesses was also handed over to the commissioners for vigilance while orders to seal 40 outlets involved in hoarding were also issued.

On the other hand, the small businessmen have objected to the strategy, disclosing that the big businessmen had been send scot free while small traders were trapped.

They urged the authorities to bring the big fish in the ambit of the new scheme for desired results.