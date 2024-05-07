Power distribution companies seek collection of another Rs51.88bn from consumers

Business Business Power distribution companies seek collection of another Rs51.88bn from consumers

Nepra will hear the request on May 17

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 07 May 2024 17:27:48 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Zeeshan Yousafzai) – The electricity distribution companies have filed a request to collect another Rs51.88 billion from the consumers.

The application was filed for the third quarter assessment of the financial year 2023.

The companies want to collect Rs31.34 billion on account of capacity payment and Rs5.57 billion for operation and maintenance cost.

If the increase is approved, it will also apply to the consumer of Karachi.

The Nepra will hear the request on May 17.