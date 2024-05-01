100 KFC outlets shut in Malaysia over financial issues

Business Business 100 KFC outlets shut in Malaysia over financial issues

A consumer boycott may have played a significant role

Follow on Published On: Wed, 01 May 2024 03:52:57 PKT

(Web Desk) - KFC has closed its over 100 outlets in Malaysia, citing financial issues and challenging economic conditions as the reason for the closure.

While the company has attributed this decision to challenging economic conditions, speculation abounds regarding other underlying factors. According to reports from local media outlets, a consumer boycott may have played a significant role in influencing KFC’s closure strategy.

The consumer boycott is believed to stem from concerns raised by some individuals regarding KFC’s alleged connections amidst the ongoing conflict.

This boycott coincides with a broader trend in the region, where many members of the Muslim community are actively avoiding Western brands perceived to have ties to the conflict.

Despite the lack of official confirmation from QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd, the company responsible for operating KFC and Pizza Hut franchises in Malaysia, about the exact number of affected outlets, the closure of over 100 KFC stores has undoubtedly sparked speculation and discussion among consumers and industry observers alike.

In response to the closures, employees of the affected outlets have reportedly been offered the opportunity to transfer to busier locations within the company’s network. This move aims to mitigate the impact of the closures on both employees and customers while ensuring continued operations in key areas.

The situation underscores the complex interplay between economic challenges, consumer sentiment, and geopolitical dynamics, highlighting the importance of strategic decision-making for multinational corporations operating in diverse and dynamic markets like Malaysia.