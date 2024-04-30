$3b record high rice exports in nine months

Favourable weather conditions played a crucial role in boosting rice production

(Web Desk) - Pakistan’s rice export surge during the initial nine months of FY24, reaching a record-breaking $3 billion, underscores the country’s growing prominence in the global rice market.

This remarkable achievement is largely a result of several converging factors, chief among them being India’s ban on rice exports, which created a significant gap in the global supply chain, allowing Pakistan to capitalize on this opportunity.

The ban imposed by India, one of the world’s largest rice exporters, created a void in the market that Pakistan swiftly moved to fill. With India out of the competition, Pakistan’s rice exporters found themselves in a favorable position, able to meet the heightened demand from traditional Indian rice importers and explore new markets previously dominated by India.

This sudden increase in demand, coupled with Pakistan’s ability to supply high-quality rice varieties, facilitated the surge in exports.

Additionally, favorable weather conditions played a crucial role in bolstering Pakistan’s rice production.

Adequate rainfall and suitable temperatures throughout the growing season contributed to healthy crop yields, ensuring a steady supply of rice for export.

Furthermore, the availability of inputs such as fertilizers and pesticides, facilitated by effective government policies and support mechanisms, enabled farmers to optimize their production and meet export requirements.

The resilience of Pakistan’s paddy growers also deserves recognition for their dedication and hard work in maintaining consistent production levels despite various challenges.

Their efforts, combined with advancements in agricultural technology and the development of new rice varieties and hybrid seeds by both the public and private sectors, have significantly enhanced the country’s competitiveness in the global rice market.

Rafique Suleman’s insights highlight the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders, including exporters, farmers, researchers, and policymakers, in driving Pakistan’s rice export success.

Going forward, sustained investment in research and development, infrastructure improvements, and market diversification will be essential to capitalize on this momentum and ensure the long-term growth and sustainability of Pakistan’s rice export sector.