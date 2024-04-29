Banks to remain closed on May 1: SBP

Published On: Mon, 29 Apr 2024 20:52:54 PKT

(Web Desk) - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday announced the closure of banks across the country on May 1, 2024 (Wednesday) to commemorate Labour Day.

The SBP issued a brief notification in this regard, implying that the government of Pakistan designated May 1 as a public holiday.

The notification clearly stated that the State Bank of Pakistan and other banks will remain closed on May 1, 2024, in observance of Labour Day.