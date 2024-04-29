Banks to remain closed on May 1: SBP
Business
Banks to remain closed on May 1: SBP
(Web Desk) - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday announced the closure of banks across the country on May 1, 2024 (Wednesday) to commemorate Labour Day.
Also read: Sindh govt declares public holiday on May 1
The SBP issued a brief notification in this regard, implying that the government of Pakistan designated May 1 as a public holiday.
The notification clearly stated that the State Bank of Pakistan and other banks will remain closed on May 1, 2024, in observance of Labour Day.