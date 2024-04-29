In-focus

Banks to remain closed on May 1: SBP

Banks to remain closed on May 1: SBP

Business

Banks to remain closed on May 1: SBP

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

(Web Desk) - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday announced the closure of banks across the country on May 1, 2024 (Wednesday) to commemorate Labour Day.

Also read: Sindh govt declares public holiday on May 1

The SBP issued a brief notification in this regard, implying that the government of Pakistan designated May 1 as a public holiday.

The notification clearly stated that the State Bank of Pakistan and other banks will remain closed on May 1, 2024, in observance of Labour Day.  

Related Topics
Labour Day
State Bank
Pakistan
Business



Advertisement

Related News