Stocks wobble as interest rates remain the main focus

State Bank of Pakistan is expected to avoid rate cuts today

Any rate cuts will also boost the rupee by making the safe-haven US dollar less attractive

KARACHI (Web Desk) – The KSE-100 Index crossed the 73,000 barrier, setting a new high, during early trading on Monday, but later tumbled 0.57 per cent as the central bank is set to review the monetary policy later in the day.

Pakistan has been witnessing historic-high interest rates amid a persistent inflation crippling the economy and more energy tariff hikes on the card, which will obviously fuel the existing inflationary pressure.

Within four minutes of opening the session, the Pakistan Stock Exchange saw its benchmark index climbing to 73,300.75 against the previous closing of 72,742.74.

However, the diminishing hopes of rate cuts by the State Bank of Pakistan despite a declining inflation during the January-March period showed by the consumer price index (CPI) – a monthly gauge of prices – and a similar reading for April meant that the market couldn’t sustain the initial trend.

By 11:29am PST, the KSE-100 Index was recorded at 72,331.17 with a loss of 411.57 points, or 0.57 per cent, as investors eagerly await the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) outcome and reasons cited by the central bank for the expected decision of not going for rate cuts.

Monday’s session has so far seen the benchmark index touching a high of 73,300.75 and a low of 72,331.17, explaining the uncertainty investors are having over the interest rates issue.

WHY RATE CUTS REMAIN A KEY DEMAND

It must be noted that the rate cuts will only give a much-needed boost of business activity but also prop up the rupee as lower interest rates make the dollar – the top safe-haven currency – less attractive, as the green back flourishes when the borrowing costs are high.

Hence, the rate cuts will also help reducing inflation which is mainly a product of expensive imports – a natural outcome of rupee devaluation.

That’s why interest rate cuts is the main demand made by business community against the IMF dictate which calls for monetary tightening along with liberalisation of currency market.

Its’ a developing story. Details to follow.

