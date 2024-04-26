SBP to announce monetary policy on April 29

In-focus

Currently, the police rate stands at 22 percent

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce Monetary Policy on April 29 in a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

The MPC will meet on Monday, April 29 to decide about the Monetary Policy, a press release issued by SBP said.

The central bank will issue the Monetary Policy statement through a press release on the same day, it added.

 In previous meeting, SBP kept the policy rate unchanged at 22 percent for sixth time in a row.

The central bank took the decision as inflation stood at around 23.1% in February. The inflation rate in January was 28.3%.

