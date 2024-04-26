Govt decides to impose ban on export of chicks

Business Business Govt decides to impose ban on export of chicks

Export ban can bring down chicken meat prices by Rs200/kg

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 26 Apr 2024 11:42:08 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The federal government has decided to impose ban on export of chicks to other countries.

Sources in the Ministry of Food said a summary to this effect has been prepared and sent for approval.

Sources further said that ban on exporting chicks could bring down prices of chicken meat by Rs200 per kilogram. They said the country was facing shortage of meat and the commodity was not in surplus.

It merits mentioning here that chicken meat in different part of the country is selling at high rates.

Also Read: Cereal prices down, but sugar and meat are up: FAO

The United Nations food agency's world price index fell in February for a seventh consecutive month as lower prices for all major cereals more than offset the rising sugar and meat prices.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 117.3 points in February, down from a revised 118.2 points the previous month, the agency said on Friday.

The February reading was the lowest since February 2021.

The cereal index fell 5 per cent month-on-month in February to stand 22.3pc below its level a year ago thanks to expectations of large maize harvests in South America and competitive prices offered by Ukraine.