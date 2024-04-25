Karachi faces over Rs3b loss in a day due to business closure: traders

They want govt to keep business going without trouble

(Web Desk) - The Sindh government’s choice to put Karachi under lockdown while the Iranian president was visiting has upset many traders.

On Tuesday, the government said it was a holiday for the whole province, which meant places like the Saddar shopping centres and the electronics market on MA Jinnah Road had to close.

Even though some grain markets and clothing stores were allowed to open partially, business was slow.

Traders are worried about losing money. They think they might be losing around Rs3.5 billion every day.

They want the government to come up with a clear plan to make sure business can keep going without too much trouble.

