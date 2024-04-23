Turkiye shows interest to run Islamabad airport

It has emerged as a prominent contender in this outsourcing opportunity

Published On: Tue, 23 Apr 2024 01:57:27 PKT

(Web Desk) - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is currently in the midst of a significant initiative aimed at outsourcing the management and operational responsibilities of Islamabad International Airport.

Turkiye has emerged as a prominent contender in this outsourcing opportunity. They have expressed a keen interest in taking on the management of Islamabad Airport and have scheduled a detailed briefing session for the following day.

This meeting aims to provide Turkiye with comprehensive insights into the project’s scope, requirements, and expectations, enabling them to make an informed decision about their potential involvement.

In addition to Turkiye, there is a growing and diverse interest from international investors representing countries such as Germany, France, and the UAE.

These foreign investors recognize the untapped potential and growth opportunities in Pakistan’s aviation sector.

They view the outsourcing of airport management as a strategic investment that could yield significant returns in the long run.

Local businesses, consortiums, and industry groups within Pakistan are also actively expressing their interest and enthusiasm for this outsourcing initiative.

They see this as a golden opportunity to contribute to the development of the country’s infrastructure, create new job opportunities, and elevate the overall passenger experience.

The federal government has already taken decisive action by deciding to outsource the management of Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad airports.



This move is part of a broader effort to enhance the efficiency, service quality, and overall performance of the country’s major airports.

Khaqan Murtaza, the Director General of CAA, is spearheading this initiative and recently chaired a meeting to assess the progress and developments related to the outsourcing plan.